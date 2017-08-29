Submit on Tuesday, August 29th, 2017 22:57

EchoStar Corporation announced the successful completion of in-orbit testing and handover of the EchoStar XXI satellite from manufacturer Space Systems Loral (SSL) to EchoStar’s satellite operations team who manages flight operations via EchoStar XXI’s primary satellite Earth station located in Griesheim, Germany and a secondary station in Rambouillet, France.

