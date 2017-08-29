Submit on Tuesday, August 29th, 2017 22:59

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and JAXA announced the schedule of MICHIBIKI No. 4 launch, Quasi-Zenith Satellite System aboard H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 36.

