Launch date set for next Japanese GPS augmentation satellite
Submit on Tuesday, August 29th, 2017 22:59
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and JAXA announced the schedule of MICHIBIKI No. 4 launch, Quasi-Zenith Satellite System aboard H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 36.
Related Post:Aerojet to provide propulsion for NASA’s RBSPRadiation Belt Storm Probes (RBSP) launch scrubbedNASA selects teams for Radiation Belt Storm ProbesScientists warn of radiation belt remediationBU receives Radiation Belt Storm Probes contractRBSP launch scheduled for 23 AugustJapanese satellite to probe Van Allen beltsAtlas V successfully launches NASA’s Radiation Belt Storm Probes missionSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 29th, 2017 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.