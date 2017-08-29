Submit on Tuesday, August 29th, 2017 22:56

exactEarth said that the company, in partnership with Harris Corporation, is bringing five more satellites from its real-time (RT) constellation into service. These additional satellites will raise the total to nine in the real-time system that have been successfully incorporated into exactEarth services.

