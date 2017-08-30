AsiaSat 9 flown to Baikonur
Submit on Wednesday, August 30th, 2017 22:59
The AsiaSat 9 satellite for Asia Satellite Telecommunications Company Limited (AsiaSat) of Hong Kong, arrived at the Baikonur Cosmdrome in Kazakhstan aboard an Antonov cargo jet on 27 August in preparation for mission integration and launch aboard an ILS Proton Briz M launch vehicle in September. AsiaSat 9 will be the third ILS Proton launch in 2017.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, August 30th, 2017 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.