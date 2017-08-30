Start of Sentinel-5p launch campaign imminent
ESA’s Sentinel-5p satellite, part of the European Commission’s Copernicus programme and manufactured by prime contractor Airbus Defence and Space in Stevenage, is currently awaiting transportation to its launch site, Plesetsk Cosmdrome in Northern Russia.
