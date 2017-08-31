Submit on Thursday, August 31st, 2017 22:58

China’s Kuaizhou-11 solid-fuelled carrier rocket will send six satellites into space in its first mission, according to the rocket’s developer and producer China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp (CASIC).

