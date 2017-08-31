Submit on Thursday, August 31st, 2017 22:59

The launch of India’s latest navigation satellite onboard its polar rocket failed following a technical glitch. The rocket’s payload fairing failed to separate, meaning the satellite was trapped inside it and could not be deployed.

