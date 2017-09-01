Submit on Friday, September 1st, 2017 22:59

Arianespace’s fifth Ariane 5 mission of 2017 has been given the “green light” for lift-off on 5 September following a successful launch readiness review, which was conducted at the Spaceport in French Guiana.

