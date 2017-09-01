Submit on Friday, September 1st, 2017 22:57

Teledyne e2v has been awarded a multimillion euro contract by OHB System AG to supply customised Charge Coupled Device (CCD) image sensors for the Fluorescence Explorer (FLEX) satellite mission, under a programme of and funded by the European Space Agency (ESA).

