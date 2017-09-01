Submit on Friday, September 1st, 2017 22:58

The U.S. Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office is undergoing final launch preparations for the fifth mission of the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle. The OTV is scheduled to launch on 7 September 2017, onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle.

