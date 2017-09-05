Delay of the day: Ariane 5, Intelsat 37e/BSAT-4a
The attempt to launch Intelsat 37e and BSAT-4a aboard an Ariane 5 was aborted shortly after the ignition of the rocket’s Vulcain main engine. A new launch date was not immediately available.
