Delay of the day: Ariane 5, Intelsat 37e/BSAT-4a

The attempt to launch Intelsat 37e and BSAT-4a aboard an Ariane 5 was aborted shortly after the ignition of the rocket’s Vulcain main engine. A new launch date was not immediately available.

