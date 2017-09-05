Satellite News

JPSS-1 has new target launch date

The launch of JPSS-1, the first in a series of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s four next-generation operational polar-orbiting weather satellites, is scheduled for 10 November at 0947 UTC aboard a Delta 2 (!) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

