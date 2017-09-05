SpaceX to launch JCSAT-18/Kacific-1
Submit on Tuesday, September 5th, 2017 22:57
Kacific Broadband Satellites Group (Kacific) said it selected SpaceX as the launch provider for its Kacific-1 satellite, which is being built by The Boeing Company. Kacific-1 [which is actually one of two payloads aboard a condo satellite shared with Japan’s Sky Perfect JSAT] will be launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9.
