Submit on Wednesday, September 6th, 2017 22:58

Orbital ATK recently completed a qualification test of the avionics system for the solid rocket boosters the company has developed and is now manufacturing for NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS).

Related Post:Permira funds invest in Asia Broadcast SatelliteSatmex restructuring has started, Mexican government saysSea Launch to be resuscitated?Sirius XM Radio results Q3 2009SpaceX’s Merlin 1D engine achieves full mission duration firingJapanese company reportedly interested in Intelsat investmentEchoStar invests in South Korean mobile TV companyComparing Dish Network Satellite TV Against AT&T U-verseSovrn