AZUR SPACE SOLAR POWER GmbH announced that it has been awarded a Multi-Year, Long-Term Purchase Agreement (LTPA) for high-efficiency, multi-junction space solar cells by Space Systems Loral (SSL) to support SSL’s next generation solar arrays.

