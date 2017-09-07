Falcon 9 launches military spaceplane
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: OTV-5 (X-37B); Date: 7 September 2017, 1400 UTC; Launch site: Kennedy Space Center, USA. The Boeing-built X-37B spaceplane arrived in orbit shortly after lift-off. No orbital parameters were released.
