Submit on Friday, September 8th, 2017 22:58

A Proton M launch vehicle, utilising a 5-burn Briz M mission design, is to lift off from Pad 39 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan with the Amazonas 5 satellite on board at 1923 UTC on 11 September.

