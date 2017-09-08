Submit on Friday, September 8th, 2017 22:59

The Atlas V carrying the NROL-42 mission scheduled for 14 September from Vandenberg Air Force Base, USA, has been postponed. The launch vehicle and spacecraft are healthy and secure.

Related Post:Taylor to retire from Ball’s Aerospace business after 29-year careerBoeing names Craig Cooning president of Network & Space businessesBall Aerospace names Robert D. Strain as Chief Operating OfficerDISH Network President and CEO Joseph P. Clayton to retireSES Government Solutions appoints new President & CEONorthrop Grumman names Haynesworth VP, NPOESS Deputy PDIntelsat Board appoints David McGlade ChairmanLockheed Martin’s Stevens to retire; board elects Kubasik CEOSovrn