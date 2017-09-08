Submit on Friday, September 8th, 2017 22:55

Iridium Communications Inc. announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Magnitude Space, an emerging small satellite company. The signing of this MoU signals Iridium’s interest in exploring collaborative partnerships with complementary NewSpace players, particularly those in the SmallSat low-power arena.

