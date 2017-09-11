Boeing to design build 7 medium Earth orbit satellites for SES
Submit on Monday, September 11th, 2017 22:57
Boeing said it will design and build seven super-powered medium Earth orbit (MEO) satellites for SES, delivering efficient high-performance data communications services.
