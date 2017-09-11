Orbital ATK begins assembly of in-space satellite servicing system
Submit on Monday, September 11th, 2017 22:56
Orbital ATK announced significant progress on the industry’s first commercial in-space satellite servicing system. The Mission Extension Vehicle-1 (MEV-1) spacecraft successfully completed its critical design review earlier this year and is now in production with about 75% of the platform and payload components already delivered to the company’s Satellite Manufacturing Facility in Virginia.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, September 11th, 2017 at 10:56 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.