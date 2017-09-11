Tesat and BridgeSat partner to provide optical communications
Tesat-Spacecom GmbH & Co. KG and BridgeSat, Inc. announced an agreement to jointly develop a solution enabling interoperability between Tesat’s heritage Laser Communications Terminals (LCT) and BridgeSat’s global optical communications ground network.
