Airbus working on successor for Pleiades constellation
Submit on Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 22:53
The production of Airbus’ four new very high resolution satellites, which together will form the Pleiades Neo constellation, is well on schedule for launch in 2020.
Related Post:Infrastructure contract extensions for Lockheed, BoeingBoeing, Lockheed Martin To Submit Proposals for GPS 3Integral Receives CCS-C Modification For WGS WorkFirst AEHF satellite to be lofted by Atlas V — reportLockheed wins first GPS III contract, Pentagon confirmsLockheed Martin Completes Fifth Modernized GPS SatelliteAir Force Extends Lockheed Martin’s ANGELS ProgramLockheed Martin To Conduct GPS 3 System Design ReviewSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 at 10:53 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.