Rocket: Soyuz FG; Payload: Soyuz MS-06; Date: 12 September 2017, 2117 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The spacecraft arrived in its orbit nine minutes after lift-off and was expected to dock with the International Space Station at 0257 UTC.

