Proton M lofts Amazonas 5 for Hispasat

Rocket: Proton M/Briz M; Payload: Amazonas 5; Date: 11 September 2017, 1923 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The multi-mission Amazonas 5, designed and built for Hispasat, is successfully performing post-launch manoeuvres according to plan.

