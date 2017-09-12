Submit on Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 22:58

Rocket: Proton M/Briz M; Payload: Amazonas 5; Date: 11 September 2017, 1923 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The multi-mission Amazonas 5, designed and built for Hispasat, is successfully performing post-launch manoeuvres according to plan.

