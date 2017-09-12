Proton M lofts Amazonas 5 for Hispasat
Submit on Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 22:58
Rocket: Proton M/Briz M; Payload: Amazonas 5; Date: 11 September 2017, 1923 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The multi-mission Amazonas 5, designed and built for Hispasat, is successfully performing post-launch manoeuvres according to plan.
Related Post:Infrastructure contract extensions for Lockheed, BoeingBoeing, Lockheed Martin To Submit Proposals for GPS 3Integral Receives CCS-C Modification For WGS WorkFirst AEHF satellite to be lofted by Atlas V — reportLockheed wins first GPS III contract, Pentagon confirmsLockheed Martin Completes Fifth Modernized GPS SatelliteAir Force Extends Lockheed Martin’s ANGELS ProgramLockheed Martin To Conduct GPS 3 System Design ReviewSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.