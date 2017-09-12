Submit on Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 22:54

SES has selected Arianespace to launch its high-power, high-throughput satellite SES-17 on an Ariane 5 in 2021 from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana.

