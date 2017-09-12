SES selects Arianespace for launch of SES-17
Submit on Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 22:54
SES has selected Arianespace to launch its high-power, high-throughput satellite SES-17 on an Ariane 5 in 2021 from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana.
Related Post:Infrastructure contract extensions for Lockheed, BoeingBoeing, Lockheed Martin To Submit Proposals for GPS 3Integral Receives CCS-C Modification For WGS WorkFirst AEHF satellite to be lofted by Atlas V — reportLockheed wins first GPS III contract, Pentagon confirmsLockheed Martin Completes Fifth Modernized GPS SatelliteAir Force Extends Lockheed Martin’s ANGELS ProgramLockheed Martin To Conduct GPS 3 System Design ReviewSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 at 10:54 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.