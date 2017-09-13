Hardware for next Galileo launch delivered
Submit on Wednesday, September 13th, 2017 22:59
Elements for Arianespace’s Ariane 5 mission in December have been delivered to the Spaceport in French Guiana for the heavy-lift launcher’s second flight at the service of Europe’s Galileo global satellite navigation system.
