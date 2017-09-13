Submit on Wednesday, September 13th, 2017 22:54

Tesat-Spacecom GmbH announced that it will produce and market an interoperable version of its space based Laser Communication Terminal (LCT). The interoperable terminal will be able to communicate in both 1064 nm and 1550 nm wavelengths.

