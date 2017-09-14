Submit on Thursday, September 14th, 2017 22:59

Arianespace will launch four new satellites for the Galileo constellation, using two Ariane 62 versions of the next-generation Ariane 6 rocket from the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana.

