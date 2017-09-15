TAS, Telespazio, Spaceflight Industries to co-operate
Friday, September 15th, 2017
The Space Alliance, formed by Thales Alenia Space (Thales 67%, Leonardo 33%) and Telespazio (Leonardo 67%, Thales 33%), today signed a partnership with the US-based company Spaceflight Industries.
