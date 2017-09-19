Submit on Tuesday, September 19th, 2017 22:59

Lockheed Martin debuted a new family of satellite buses from nanosats to high-powered satellites. The company said the lineup incorporates dozens of major enhancements and hundreds of common components that speed production and reduce cost.

