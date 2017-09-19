SSL to help USAF test, validate scenarios for hosting payloads
SSL announced it was selected by Innoflight, Inc., a business specialising in electronics systems for Defense & Aerospace, to provide a high fidelity simulation environment for testing the security of hosted payloads on commercial satellites.
