Submit on Tuesday, September 19th, 2017 22:58

SSL announced it was selected by Innoflight, Inc., a business specialising in electronics systems for Defense & Aerospace, to provide a high fidelity simulation environment for testing the security of hosted payloads on commercial satellites.

