Ball Aerospace completes TEMPO spectrometer testing
Submit on Thursday, September 21st, 2017 22:56
The Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) instrument, designed and built by Ball Aerospace for NASA, has completed spectrometer testing and verification.
