Satellites for 3rd Iridium NEXT Launch onsite at VAFB
Submit on Thursday, September 21st, 2017 22:58
Iridium Communications announced that all 10 Iridium NEXT satellites for the third launch are onsite at Vandenberg Air Force Base (VAFB) in California. Pre-launch processing activities are underway, which includes mating them to the dispensers, fuelling and encapsulation within the fairing.
