Submit on Friday, September 22nd, 2017 22:57

The ground test stand and aerospike engine for the Demonstrator 3 rocket are ready for tests at ARCA Space Corporation. The effort was completed in 60 days since the start of fabrication. The results of the ground and test flight will be used by ARCA for the Haas 2CA Single Stage to Orbit rocket that is scheduled to be launched in 2018 from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility.

Related Post:Orbital-built SORCE heliophysics science satellite celebrates ten years in orbitGlobalstar launch date confirmedNASA’s TDRS-6, built by Northrop Grumman, marks 20 years on orbitEnergia starts work on new ISS moduleBall Aerospace completes primary structure for JPSS-1Ball Aerospace, NASA achieve key technology milestone for JWSTBall Aerospace ships STPSat-2 to AlaskaBall Aerospace delivers Orion phased array antenna EDUsSovrn