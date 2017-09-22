Submit on Friday, September 22nd, 2017 22:59

Rocket: Soyuz 2.1b; Payload: GLONASS-M52 [Uragan-M No.52S, Kosmos 2522]; Date: 22 September 2017, 0002 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. The launch and orbiting was carried out without any emergency, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. All systems of the spacecraft operate normally.

