AsiaSat 9 pre-launch details
Submit on Monday, September 25th, 2017 22:58
A Proton/Briz M is to launch AsiaSat 9 for Asia Satellite Telecommunications Company Limited (AsiaSat), Hong Kong, on 29 September at 1852 UTC from Baikonur Cosmodrome.
