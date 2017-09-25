Submit on Monday, September 25th, 2017 22:56

Thales Alenia Space has recently been awarded one of three competitive studies funded by the European Space Agency (ESA) to lead the design definition of the Payload Module (PLM) for SMILE (Solar Wind Magnetospheric Ionospheric Link Explorer).

Related Post:Raytheon completes review of new GPS control segmentLockheed Martin Completes Delivery Of GPS Block 2R-M SatellitesLockheed Martin Completes Reviews For GPS-3, MUOSLockheed Martin To Conduct GPS 3 System Design ReviewLockheed Martin, ITT Form Alliance For GPS CompetitionBoeing Completes GPS 3 System Design ReviewLockheed to conduct GPS Block III system design reviewLockheed completes GPS III systems requirements reviewSovrn