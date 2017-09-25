Submit on Monday, September 25th, 2017 22:57

ViaSat Inc. has completed the Critical Design Review (CDR) milestones for the ViaSat-3 class spacecraft. The payload CDR was successfully completed last week, and when combined with the successful bus CDR, conducted with Boeing in mid-August, ViaSat and Boeing are now moving forward with building, integrating and testing the first two satellites.

