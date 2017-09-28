Satellite News

Delay of the day: JWST to be launched spring 2019

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope now is planning to launch between March and June 2019 from French Guiana, following a schedule assessment of the remaining integration and test activities. Previously Webb was targeted to launch in October 2018.

