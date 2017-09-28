Proton lifts off with AsiaSat 9
Submit on Thursday, September 28th, 2017 22:59
Rocket: Proton M/Briz M; Payload: AsiaSat 9; Date: 28 September 2017, 1852 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. At the time of writing this, the Briz M had finished the second of five burns planned for this mission.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, September 28th, 2017 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.