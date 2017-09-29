Ariane 5 launches Intelsat 37e, BSAT 4a
Submit on Friday, September 29th, 2017 22:59
Rocket: Ariane 5 ECA; Payload: Intelsat 37e, BSAT 4a; Date: 29 September 2017, 2156 UTC; Launch site: Kourou, French Guiana. The successful mission delivered an estimated payload lift performance of 10,838 kg to geostationary transfer orbit (GTO).
