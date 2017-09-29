Delay of the day: Epsilon/ASNARO-2
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) decided to postpone the launch of the third Epsilon Launch Vehicle (Epsilon-3) with the Advanced Small-size Radar Satellite (ASNARO-2) on board to 12 November 2017, from the Uchinoura Space Center.
