China launches three more Yaogan satellites
Submit on Sunday, November 26th, 2017 22:59
Rocket: Chang Zheng 2C; Payload: three Yaogan Weixing-30-02 satellites; Date: 25 November 2017, 1820 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Centre, China. The satellites have entered the preset orbit and the mission was declared a success.
