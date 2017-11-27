Submit on Monday, November 27th, 2017 22:59

The work continues to prepare for launch from the Baikonur launch site the Angosat spacecraft built by RSC Energia (a part of State Corporation Roskosmos) under a contract with the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technologies of the Republic of Angola.

Related Post:China launches satellite for LaosNASA orders crewed launch from SpaceXAmos 5 silent, possibly lostHera Systems reveals satellite constellation launch plansSatellite sensors would deliver global fire coverageRaytheon completes GPS III launch readiness exercisesUnited Launch Alliance reveals CubeSat launch programmeFLEX mission to be next ESA Earth ExplorerSovrn