10 Iridium satellites arrive at Vandenberg Air Force Base
Submit on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017 22:58
Iridium Communications Inc. announced that all 10 Iridium NEXT satellites for its fourth launch are now in processing at SpaceX’s west coast launch site at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
Related Post:MRC Names Marketing ExecutiveNayna To Acquire ProSatViaSat to acquire Swiss satellite antenna companyND Satcom Boosts Romanian PositionSkyWave Obtains CE Marking For Integrated Wireless ControllerKudelski Completes OpenTV DealMTN Group Signs Pan-African Supplier Agreement With Harris CorporationBoeing Demonstrates FAB-T OperabilitySovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.