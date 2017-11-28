Submit on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017 22:58

Iridium Communications Inc. announced that all 10 Iridium NEXT satellites for its fourth launch are now in processing at SpaceX’s west coast launch site at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

