Submit on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017 22:59

A Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with Fregat upper stage that lifted off from the Vostochny cosmodrome apparently failed to deliver its payload, the Meteor-M No.2-1 polar-orbiting weather satellite and 18 small satellites, into orbit.

