Submit on Wednesday, November 29th, 2017 22:59

The EchoStar 105/SES-11 satellite has been successfully positioned at the 105 degrees West orbital location and is now fully operational and able to serve the video and enterprise markets in the US.

Related Post:Ericsson Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Tandberg TelevisionStratos Shareholders Accept Sale To CIP CanadaThrane & Thrane offer for Nera SatcomTandberg TV Releases Numbers; Board Accepts Ericsson OfferEricsson Completes Offer For Tandberg TVAndrew Rejects Commscope Takeover; Cancels ADC MergerAnaren To Supply Globalstar-2 ComponentsThrane & Thrane Seeks To Buy Nera SatcomSovrn