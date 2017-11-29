Orbital ATK stockholders approve acquisition by Northrop Grumman
Orbital ATK, Inc. announced that its stockholders overwhelmingly approved the merger agreement providing for the proposed acquisition of Orbital ATK by Northrop Grumman Corporation at a special meeting of stockholders held on 29 November 2017.
