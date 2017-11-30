Submit on Thursday, November 30th, 2017 22:58

Ball Aerospace has been selected by the U.S. Air Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) to deliver the next-generation operational environmental satellite system, Weather System Follow-on – Microwave (WSF-M), for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

